UGC Team visited BOU facilities for Foundation Training of University teachers

An official team from the University Grants Commission (UGC), led by Professor Dr. Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, the honorable member of UGC, visited the Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Gazipur on Saturday morning.

This visit was particularly significant as a four-month university teachers' training program is set to begin on the BOU campus.

During their visit, the team observed various facilities, including the guest house, auditorium, classrooms, media and ICT units, as well as transport and communication services. The UGC personnel present included Dr. Md. Fakhrul Islam, Secretary; Prof. Dr. Asaduzzaman, HEAT Project Director; Dr. Durga Rani Sarker, Director; and Engr. Mohammad Monir Ullah, Deputy Director of the SPQC division.

On the other hand, BOU representatives hosted the team, including Prof. Dr. Md. Serazul Islam, Director; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Zahir Raihan & Khan Md. Monoarul Islam, Additional Directors of IQAC at BOU; Dr. Md. Shafiqul Alam, Registrar of BOU and the Director of Media (in charge) Sharif Md. Shahabuddin at BOU.

