Uddomita wins Amra Notun Young Changemakers' Award 2024

'Uddomita', a project strives to empower economically independent women, having positively impacted the lives of numerous women, has won Amra Notun Young Changemakers' Award 2024.

The award was handed over at an event titled "Carnival of Change 2024," organised by BRAC Youth Platform at the BRAC CDM in Savar.

Attending the event as chief guest, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury gave away the prizes to the winners.

Uddomita works for Underprivileged Women Empowerment. They gave them block clothe training and motivate them to be working for economic freedom. They transformed the lives of many women in Bihari Palli, enhancing their quality of life.



I want to emphasize that Project Uddomita is not just an initiative; it's a dream. A dream to empower women in need. Together, we can work towards realizing this dream. With collective effort, every woman in Bangladesh will undoubtedly achieve economic independence one day, said Tanvir Ahamed, Team Lead, Project Uddomita.