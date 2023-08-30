UDDIPON holds 40th annual meeting

30 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
The 40th yearly meeting of Uddipon took place at the convention center of the organization last Saturday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Mihir Kanti Mojumdar. 

At the meeting, he said "Uddipon is working for Poverty alleviation, their work for human health is also happening. Because Uddipon is proving service to every class of people regarding their health. Also, they are taking part in many social works for instance Uddipon nursery, Uddipon-Prob health care, mobile agricultural institute, Sunflower planting, and animal resource bank," reads a press release.  

Then the Executive Director and CEO Bidduit Kumar Basu started describing 'Uddokta Unnoyene Uddipon'. Meanwhile, he spoke on the health programs of Uddipon, nature and environmental development, education and efficiency development, agriculture and technology development,  animal resources development, gender equality and a few more things.

Then Bidduit Kumar Basu presents the progress development report and budget of 2023-2024 economic year. He said the programs of the organization have started digitalizing. They are maintain ther works and projects through 1001 branches. They are also proving more service to a mass amount of people.

Emeritus chairman Sohid Hossain Talukdar praised their last year's efficiency of work. 

A new board of directors has been introduced in that meeting. During MRA, PKSF the director general of the social service ministry and many representatives were also present. Meanwhile, there was also Jakia K Hasan,  the treasurer Dr. Golam Ahad, Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, Md. Sabbir Ahammed Chowdhury, Dr. Rokea khatun, Md. Showkot Hossain, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Mina Sarkar, Nahid Sultana, Nazir Alom, Dr. MA Matin, Dr. Abul Jamil Faisal and a few more were also there.

 

