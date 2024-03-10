UDAF hosts signature event 'Prodigies 5.0,' a business case competition

After a month-long meticulous procedure, Team Meatbox, Team MP3 and Team Pitch Perfect from the department of Accounting and Information Systems, University of Dhaka, respectively won the crowns of Champions, 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up titles in the business case competition "Prodigies 5.0" sponsored by MoveOn Technologies Ltd. which was organised by University of Dhaka Accounting Forum (UDAF).

UDAF congratulates all the teams out there for conquering the competition with sincerity and dedication.

"Prodigies 5.0- Crafting Solutions, Forging Leaders" is a signature event of University of Dhaka Accounting Forum, shortly known as UDAF. With the goal of combining the learnings with real-world business challenges, preparing the students to deal with the complexities of the corporate world, UDAF arranges "Prodigies" every year. "Prodigies" is a business case competition which is designed exclusively for the first year students of the department of Accounting & Information Systems, University of Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy

This year, the Final Round of Prodigies 5.0 was successfully held at the campus premises on 7 March. The round was organised with a grandeur arrangement consisting of solemn presence of the honorable faculties, judges and mentors from multiple reputed companies and guests from the sponsor company. After a rigorous and competitive case solving presentations of all the participants, The long-awaited prize giving ceremony commenced with inspiring speeches delivered by the honorable faculties, and the respected guests from MoveOn Technologies Ltd. Associate Professor Dr. MD. Jamil Sharif, ACMA, said, "These students will lead Bangladesh in future if they continue to nurture this wonderful presentation skill from the first year." The Sales Manager of MoveOn Technologies Ltd. expressed their extreme delight and said that they would like to sponsor "Prodigies 6.0" as well. The judges panel agreed to the fact that the current first year students have handled the presentation and question-answer round commendably and if they receive proper guidance and care, they will bring more glory to the department by winning national and international business case competition. The winners received their crests and prize money with astounding gratitude and humility.

The entire competition was divided into three competitive rounds. The first and the second round was conducted online and offline respectively where the participants received a case on real life corporate problems and were tasked to ideate strategies to solve the problem.

A huge shout out goes to MoveOn Technologies Ltd. for playing the role of a Title Sponsorship of "Prodigies 5.0- Crafting Solutions, Forging Leaders". MoveOn Technologies Ltd. is a Cross-border E-commerce Solution which is playing the role of a pioneered cross-border trading in Bangladesh. Offering advanced technological solutions, it simplifies global trade for both B2B and B2C buyers of cross-border products from China, USA and UAE. It is a game-changer for businessmen and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh since it ensures risk-free product shipping, and facilitates worldwide business sourcing for businessmen. UDAF have extended its gratitude to MoveOn for their collaboration hoping for organizing more marvelous events together!