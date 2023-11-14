UCBL wins 'Best Banking Solution for E-Commerce (SME)' award at eCMA 2023

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has recently been awarded "Best Banking Solution for E-Commerce (SME)" at the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023 organized by the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP handed over the award to UCB as chief guest.

There were other Special Guests namely Tipu Munshi MP, Minister of Commerce; Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts & Telecommunications; Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister of ICT Division and many more distinguished.

UCB was one of the sponsors of this event.