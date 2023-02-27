UCB will implement ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’ project to support the agriculture sector under CSR

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:47 pm

Related News

UCB will implement ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’ project to support the agriculture sector under CSR

Press Release
27 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:47 pm
UCB will implement ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’ project to support the agriculture sector under CSR

As per the directives of Bangladesh Bank, United Commercial Bank Plc (UCB) has taken the initiative to implement the agricultural support scheme "Bhoroshar Notun Janala" this year as part of its social responsibility. 

The project aims to ensure the country's food security, ensure better nutritional quality, and promote climate-resilient sustainable agriculture, reads a press release. 

A discussion meeting was organised in the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) conference room on the project implementation plan on Monday (27 February).

Ruhul Amin Talukder, additional secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, was the chief guest at the meeting. Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, executive chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council and Bangladesh Bank Agricultural Credit Department Director (ACD); Md Abul Kalam Azad were present as special guests. 

Arif Qadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank, presided over the event. 

UCB Deputy Managing Director ATM Tahmiduzzaman presented the project plan in the meeting. Former Agriculture Secretary and leader of BSAFE Foundation Anwar Farooq, A2I head of Innovation Cluster Manik Mahmood, UCB Agro-CSR project coordinator, agriculturist, and media personality Rezaul Karim Siddiqui and various government institutions, research institutes, experts, agri-entrepreneurs related to agriculture spoke in the sharing meeting. 

Speakers of the event said that for the development of commercial agriculture, it is necessary to improve the skills of agricultural entrepreneurs across the country and provide them with easy conditions. 

In order to implement the Smart Agriculture Declaration, and to increase the use of modern technology in the overall agriculture sector, support should reach the farmers' doorsteps. In addition to increasing production, market management should also be developed to protect the interests of producers. 

For this, different government departments and private institutions have to work together. If everyone works together, it is possible to bring revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture. 

It is to be noted that the programs that have been planned to be implemented in the agricultural assistance project of UCB include identifying the right agricultural and food entrepreneurs and providing training according to their needs, taking initiatives to increase the skills of about 13,000 agricultural entrepreneurs from almost all the upazilas of the 64 districts of the country. 

BSAFE Foundation and A2I will be implementing this project of UCB.
 

UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

15h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

14h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

13h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

4h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

13h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover