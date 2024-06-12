UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card offers lucrative cash reward for new users

Fast-growing mobile financial service provider upay introduced an MFS co-branded prepaid card in collaboration with United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) in January this year.

Owing to the customers' immense love for the convenience and advantages of the UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card, upay has launched a special campaign with a unique cash reward program for new customers. It will remain valid till June 30, 2024.

Under the campaign, users can get a cash reward of up to BDT 600 in six consecutive months by carrying out transactions of BDT 10,000 or more with UCB-upay co-branded prepaid cards after card activation. The maximum monthly cash reward is BDT 100, and the total cash reward over the six months is BDT 600. The cash reward will be credited to the customer's upay wallet.

Customers can avail of this offer by downloading the upay app, creating an account, applying for the prepaid card through the app, and paying the issuance fee of BDT 575. Upon successful application, the card will be delivered to the customer's address.

One of the key benefits of the UCB-Upay prepaid card is that it does not require a bank account, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The card is particularly useful for freelancers and tech enthusiasts who need to make international payments on a regular basis, such as services for Facebook, Google, or Spotify services.

Additionally, during the Eid-ul-Azha celebration, customers can get up to an 80 percent discount at more than 500 lifestyle merchants when they pay using the UCB-upay co-branded card. Furthermore, users can avail themselves of year-round discounts at different merchants if they pay using the co-branded prepaid card. The merchant includes but is not limited to lifestyle, medical, restaurants, grooming and salon services, tours and travels, etc.