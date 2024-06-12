UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card offers lucrative cash reward for new users

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:50 pm

UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card offers lucrative cash reward for new users

Press Release
12 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fast-growing mobile financial service provider upay introduced an MFS co-branded prepaid card in collaboration with United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) in January this year.

Owing to the customers' immense love for the convenience and advantages of the UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card, upay has launched a special campaign with a unique cash reward program for new customers. It will remain valid till June 30, 2024.

Under the campaign, users can get a cash reward of up to BDT 600 in six consecutive months by carrying out transactions of BDT 10,000 or more with UCB-upay co-branded prepaid cards after card activation. The maximum monthly cash reward is BDT 100, and the total cash reward over the six months is BDT 600. The cash reward will be credited to the customer's upay wallet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Customers can avail of this offer by downloading the upay app, creating an account, applying for the prepaid card through the app, and paying the issuance fee of BDT 575. Upon successful application, the card will be delivered to the customer's address.

One of the key benefits of the UCB-Upay prepaid card is that it does not require a bank account, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The card is particularly useful for freelancers and tech enthusiasts who need to make international payments on a regular basis, such as services for Facebook, Google, or Spotify services.

Additionally, during the Eid-ul-Azha celebration, customers can get up to an 80 percent discount at more than 500 lifestyle merchants when they pay using the UCB-upay co-branded card. Furthermore, users can avail themselves of year-round discounts at different merchants if they pay using the co-branded prepaid card. The merchant includes but is not limited to lifestyle, medical, restaurants, grooming and salon services, tours and travels, etc.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

4h | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

4h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

7h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

25m | Videos
Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

55m | Videos
Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

2h | Videos
The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

1h | Videos