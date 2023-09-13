UCB trains around 500 agricultural entrepreneurs in Moulvibazar and Habiganj

13 September, 2023, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank (UCB) organised training for around 500 agricultural entrepreneurs in Moulvibazar and Habiganj at Moulvibazar Municipal Community Center this Wednesday (13 September).

About 220 entrepreneurs from 7 upazilas of the district were present in this day-long training, said a press release. 

Two deputy managing directors of United Commercial Bank PLC, Mohammad Shah Alam Bhuiyan, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman among others were present at the event. 

The speakers said that United Commercial Bank is a farmer's bank and a farmer-friendly bank. 

On the same day, a skill development training was held with about 300 agricultural entrepreneurs from 11 upazilas of the district at Anamika Community Center in Habiganj. In the training, the methodology for disbursing agricultural credit and providing agricultural incentive assistance on easy terms was discussed.

Under UCB's agricultural support project "Bhoroshar Notun Janala", in addition to agricultural entrepreneurship training, 3 groups of 60 agricultural entrepreneurs were formed in each of the selected 50 model upazilas to play a role in expanding climate-friendly crop production and agricultural mechanization facilities, assisting in food preservation and processing.

BSAFE Foundation is working as a partner in the implementation of this project of UCB.

 

