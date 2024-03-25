UCB Swadhin freelancer summit held in Kushtia to discuss freelancers' struggles

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) organised a freelancer summit in Kushtia to talk about various obstacles faced by freelancers and the probable solutions to these problems.

The meetup was styled as the UCB Swadhin Freelancer Summit at the Shilpakala Academy (Kushtia). UCB's Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman attended the event as the chief guest while Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Freelancer

Development Society (BFDS), graced the occasion as a special guest with other officials from UCB & upay in attendance, reads a press release.

More than 220 freelancers from the area took part in this meetup program. They shared the problems they faced while bringing home their hard-earned money. Guests shed light on the probable solution to the problems.

To make the process of receiving remittance earnings seamless and hassle-free, UCB has a Swadhin account, which has been designed as a complete banking solution for freelancers. Freelancers can easily receive their earnings through the UCB Swadhin account in foreign currency and then convert it into local currency (BDT) without any hassle.

