UCB strikes remittance service deal with Small World Financial Services

Corporates

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

UCB strikes remittance service deal with Small World Financial Services

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) signed a remittance service agreement with Small World Financial Services Group Ltd on Tuesday (23 May).

UCB Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri and Group CEO of Small World Khalid Fellahi exchanged documents after signing the remittance service deal at UCB's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Small World is a leading provider of cross-border payments services for consumers and businesses enabling over 3 million customers to make payments online or via a physical network of more than 250,000 locations, 10,000 agents and 80 stores across 196 countries. Small World is the trusted choice of Bangladeshi expatriates around the world to send money safely and easily to their loved ones in Bangladesh.

Also present at the signing were Small World's Managing Director, Northern Europe, Africa and Asia; Stanley Wachs, Mohammed Atiqur Rahman; Group Corridor Ambassador for Bangladesh, alongside UCB's Syed Faridul Islam, AMD & CRO, Abul Alam Ferdous, AMD, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD & Company Secretary, Mumtaz Ahmed, EVP& Head-FI&OBU, Mohammad Aminul Islam, VP& Head-Remittance and other senior officials of both the organisations.  

UCB / Small World Financial Services Group Ltd / United Commercial Bank / remittance service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

5h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

3h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

19h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss