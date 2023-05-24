UCB strikes remittance service deal with Small World Financial Services

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) signed a remittance service agreement with Small World Financial Services Group Ltd on Tuesday (23 May).

UCB Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri and Group CEO of Small World Khalid Fellahi exchanged documents after signing the remittance service deal at UCB's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Small World is a leading provider of cross-border payments services for consumers and businesses enabling over 3 million customers to make payments online or via a physical network of more than 250,000 locations, 10,000 agents and 80 stores across 196 countries. Small World is the trusted choice of Bangladeshi expatriates around the world to send money safely and easily to their loved ones in Bangladesh.

Also present at the signing were Small World's Managing Director, Northern Europe, Africa and Asia; Stanley Wachs, Mohammed Atiqur Rahman; Group Corridor Ambassador for Bangladesh, alongside UCB's Syed Faridul Islam, AMD & CRO, Abul Alam Ferdous, AMD, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD & Company Secretary, Mumtaz Ahmed, EVP& Head-FI&OBU, Mohammad Aminul Islam, VP& Head-Remittance and other senior officials of both the organisations.