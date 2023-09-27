UCB Stock greets new MD of DSE

27 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
UCB Stock greets new MD of DSE

UCB Stock Brokerage Managing Director Mohammed Rahmat Pasha has recently greeted Dr ATM Tariquzzaman, the newly appointed managing director of the Dhaka bourse.

A discussion was held on the future development of the capital market, said a press release.

"We are delighted to welcome a distinguished person such as Dr ATM Tariquzzaman to guide us for modernising our environment for investors targeting the next generation," said Mohammed Rahmat Pasha.

Dr ATM Tariquzzaman took ofﬁce charges from 17 September. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission approved his appointment on 8 August. 
 

