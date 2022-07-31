UCB, SME foundation sign agreement 

Corporates

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 06:40 pm

UCB, SME foundation sign agreement 

United Commercial Bank (UCB) recently signed an agreement with SME Foundation (SMEF) for providing Term Loan Facilities to CMSME Customers at a concessional interest rate under "Credit Wholesaling Program" of SMEF.  

Syed Faridul Islam, Additional Managing Director of UCB and Dr Md Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, SMEF signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations, said a press release.  

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Department, Ministry of Finance, Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Chairman, SMEF,  Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director, UCB;  Mohsinur Rahman, SVP and Head of SME UCB and other senior officials from both the organisations were also present in the programme. 
 

