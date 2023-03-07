UCB signs MoU with Edison Real Estate Ltd

Corporates

Press Release
07 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

UCB signs MoU with Edison Real Estate Ltd

Press Release
07 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 02:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC has recently signed an MoU with Edison Real Estate Limited.

As per the agreement, UCB Home Loans will be offered to the customers of Edison Real Estate Limited with attractive rates and benefits.

In addition, UCB customers will be able to avail preferential benefits from Edison Real Estate Limited in terms of apartment purchases. 

Arif Quadri, MD and CEO of UCB & and Md. Aminur Rashid Chairman of Edison Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, A T M Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Retail Business Division from UCB and Sahedul Karim Munna Additional Director, Masud Alam Additional Director from Edison Real Estate Limited, along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony

UCB / Edison Real Estate Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

7h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

24m | TBS Science
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

22h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

21h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters