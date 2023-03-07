UCB signs MoU with Edison Real Estate Ltd

United Commercial Bank PLC has recently signed an MoU with Edison Real Estate Limited.

As per the agreement, UCB Home Loans will be offered to the customers of Edison Real Estate Limited with attractive rates and benefits.

In addition, UCB customers will be able to avail preferential benefits from Edison Real Estate Limited in terms of apartment purchases.

Arif Quadri, MD and CEO of UCB & and Md. Aminur Rashid Chairman of Edison Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, A T M Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Retail Business Division from UCB and Sahedul Karim Munna Additional Director, Masud Alam Additional Director from Edison Real Estate Limited, along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony