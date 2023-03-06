UCB signs MoU with Edison Real Estate Ltd

Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank (UCB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edison Real Estate Ltd, under which UCB will offer various benefits to the customers of the real estate company.

UCB will offer attractive rates and benefits, including UCB Home Loans to the customers of Edison Real Estate Ltd, said a press release.

UCB customers will also be able to enjoy benefits from Edison Real Estate Ltd while purchasing apartments.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB, and Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Real Estate Ltd Group, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, additional managing director; ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director; Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP and head of retail business division of UCB; Sahedul Karim Munna, additional director; Masud Alam, additional director, of Edison Real Estate Ltd, were present at the signing ceremony along with other senior officials of both organisations.