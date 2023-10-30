UCB signs MoU with CPDL

UCB signs MoU with CPDL

Ziaul Hoque Khan, Chief Business Officer of CBDL, and Mr. Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP & Head of Retail Business Division of UCB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently CPDL (CA Property Development Limited), one of the market leaders in the Real Estate sector signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with United Commercial Bank PLC, reads a press release.

As part of the MOU UCB Home Loans will be offered to the customers of CPDL with attractive rates and UCB Home Loan customers will be able to avail preferential benefits from CPDL in terms of apartment purchase. In addition, employees of CPDL will enjoy an exclusive Corporate Executive Package (Payroll Banking Solutions) from UCB.

Ziaul Hoque Khan, Chief Business Officer of CBDL, and Mr. Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP & Head of Retail Business Division of UCB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha, FVP and Head of National Sales, from UCB, and Eftikhar Uddin Chowdhury, General Manager, from CBDL along with other senior officials of both organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.

