UCB signs MoU with Blucheez Outfitters

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) signed an MoU with Blucheez Outfitters at UCB Corporate Office on May 18, 2022.

Under the agreement, All UCB Debit/Credit/Prepaid cardholders will be able to enjoy an exclusive discount on e-Commerce purchase of products from Blucheez Outfitters website blucheez.com.bd round the year.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director of UCB and Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, Founder of Blucheez Outfitters signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organizations.

Abul Kalam Azad, EVP & Head of National Sales & Merchant Acquiring of UCB and Joshua Edwards, Business Development Executive of Blucheez Outfitters along with other senior officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.