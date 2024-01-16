UCB signs MoU with Bidyanondo Foundation

On February 16, 2024, the leading commercial bank in the country, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), signed a memorandum of understanding with the charitable organization Bidyanondo Foundation.

According to this memorandum, UCB will provide financial assistance to Bidyanondo Foundation for the establishment of special storage facilities for agricultural produce conservation.

The Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, and the Vice Chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation Faruk Ahmed, signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations at UCB's head office.

In the signing ceremony of the memorandum, other notable attendees included Rejaul Karim Siddique, the Coordinator of UCB's Agro CSR Project, and the presenter of the "Matir O Manush" program on Bangladesh Television, Abul Kalam Azad, Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division of UCB, Mohsinur Rahman, Executive Vice President and Head of SME Banking Division, Saiful Islam, Finance Officer of Bidyanondo Foundation, and Nitish Goldar, the Food Officer, along with other representatives from both organizations were present.