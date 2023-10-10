UCB signs long-term financing facility agreement with Bangladesh Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank, as the implementing agency of the Long-Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF) programme.

Under the programme, UCB as a Participating Financial Institution will provide long-term foreign currency financing (USD) to export-oriented industries.

The industries may get this financing facility through the Banks for the Purchase of Capital machinery, equipment, construction, refurbishment, and relocation of Industries to EPZs, EZs, and the purchase of ocean-going Vessels.

BB-LTFF is a refinance scheme in USD, where Bangladesh Bank extends the facilities to the Bank at a reduced rate of interest to facilitate the ultimate Borrower.

Liza Fahmida, Director of Bangladesh Bank (FSSSPD), and Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Nurun Nahar, the honorable Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, chaired this Participating Agreement Signing Ceremony, and Md Abul Bashar (Executive Director), SAIFUL A. Chowdhury, EVP, RMG Business Division of UCB was also present on this occasion along with other senior members of the central bank.

Besides UCB, 17 banks signed the agreement.