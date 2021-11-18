UCB signs agreement with Well Group

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) signed an agreement with Well Group at UCB's corporate office on Thursday.

Under the agreement, the Well Group employees will enjoy corporate executive package (Payroll Banking Solutions) from UCB, said a press release.

Arif Quadri, acting managing director of UCB and Syed Nurul Islam, chairman and CEO of Well Group signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations.

N Mustafa Tarek, deputy managing director of UCB along with other senior officials from both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.