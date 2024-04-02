UCB signs agreement with Ocean Maritime Academy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has recently signed an agreement with Ocean Maritime Academy, a prominent maritime educational institution.

This agreement covers various aspects of banking services, including tuition fee collection, payroll banking, and agent banking. The signing ceremony for this strategic collaboration took place at UCB Corporate Office, with key dignitaries from both organizations in attendance.

The signing ceremony for the agreement between UCB and Ocean Maritime Academy was graced by several key dignitaries. Mr. Maruf Muhammad Jahirul Islam, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Abdul Mannan, Head of Marketing, and Mr. Noor Mohammad, Project Manager, represented Ocean Maritime Academy. On the UCB side, Mr. Md. Sekander-E-Azam, SEVP & Head of Transaction Banking, and Mr. Abul Kalam Azad, EVP & Head of Brand Marketing ‍and corporate affairs, were present at the event.

The Agreement was signed by the representative on behalf of their respective organizations.

The collaboration is expected to revolutionize banking services in the education sector, ensuring greater efficiency and convenience for students, faculty, and staff alike.