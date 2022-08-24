UCB signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on term loan facilities to CMSMEs

UCB signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on term loan facilities to CMSMEs

United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for providing term loan facilities to CMSME Customers at 7% interest rate under CMSME Refinance Scheme against Term Loan of Bangladesh Bank.  

Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO of UCB and Md Jaker Hossain, director of SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank; Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank; Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Manoj Kumar Howlader, director of Bangladesh Bank; Mohammed Khorshed Alam, deputy managing director of UCB; Md Mohsinur Rahman, SVP & head of SME of UCB and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present in the programme.    
 

