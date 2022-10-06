UCB receives ISO 27001 certification

Corporates

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 11:45 pm

Related News

UCB receives ISO 27001 certification

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 11:45 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

United Commercial Bank Limited has recently been awarded with the ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

ISO 27001 enables organisations to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

Suresh Dadlani, president of ControlCase handed over the memento and ISO 27001 Certificate of Compliance to Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB at the corporate office of the bank, reads a press release.

Among others, Additional Managing Director and CRO of UCB Syed Faridul Islam; Deputy Managing Director and COO Md Abdullah Al Mamoon; Senior Vice President & Head of IT Kashef Rahman; Maruf Alam; chairman of Cynergon InteliSys Limited, the local partner of ControlCase were present along with other senior officials of both the organisations.

 

United Commercial Bank (UCB) / ISO certificate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

10h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

14h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

2h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

2h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

2h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code