UCB receives ISO 27001 certification

United Commercial Bank Limited has recently been awarded with the ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

ISO 27001 enables organisations to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

Suresh Dadlani, president of ControlCase handed over the memento and ISO 27001 Certificate of Compliance to Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB at the corporate office of the bank, reads a press release.

Among others, Additional Managing Director and CRO of UCB Syed Faridul Islam; Deputy Managing Director and COO Md Abdullah Al Mamoon; Senior Vice President & Head of IT Kashef Rahman; Maruf Alam; chairman of Cynergon InteliSys Limited, the local partner of ControlCase were present along with other senior officials of both the organisations.