UCB provides 'Aro Maas' device to farmer groups in Daudkandi

Under the Agro-CSR Project 2023 'Bhorosar Notun Janala', United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) distributed `Aro Maas' (MoreFish) devices to two groups of fish farmers at Daudkandi, Cumilla today (13 November 2023), as a part of its corporate social responsibility, UCB provides support to the agricultural sector as directed by Bangladesh Bank.

Former Agriculture Secretary Anwar Farooq was present as the chief guest in this smart agricultural device distribution ceremony. He praised the United Commercial Bank's special project for the development of fisheries, livestock, and agriculture sectors and said that the spread of smart technology in the fisheries sector is very important. It is possible to bring revolutionary changes in the fisheries sector through the use of new technologies. Private financial institutions should come forward for the development and prosperity of the fisheries sector. United Commercial Bank is playing the role of pioneer in this regard.

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLSC ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS said we are working with the aim of developing commercial agriculture and increasing the food security of the country. We have taken various initiatives to help marginal farmers. These include plantation, skill development training, installation of lightning protection devices, provision of medical care and vaccination of cattle, provision of organic fertilizers, improved seeds and various machinery, and provision of technical training.

Managing Director of Datasoft Manufacturing and Assembly Inc. the inventor organization of the 'Aro Maas' device, Scientist Hasan Rahman Ratan said, 'Aro Maas' is a smart technology device in the fisheries sector that is powered by artificial intelligence and automates tasks. By using it, information is known about the water content of the reservoir for fish farming, such as ammonia, alkalinity, dissolved oxygen, etc. By using the data from this device, 40% less fish feed costs and 30% more production, resulting in higher profits.

Presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manus program, agricultural information analyst Rezaul Karim Siddique, and the Executive Director and the CEO of SHISUK Sakiul Millat Morshed also spoke at the event.

Noted that 10 'Aro Maas' devices are being provided to different farmer groups in 10 upazilas of the country under the project called 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' to improve the fisheries sector through the use of modern technology.