UCB, Pran-RFL sign supply chain financing agreement 

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) and Pran-RFL Group have signed a supply chain financing agreement.

Under the agreement signed Sunday (17 April), UCB will extend the credit facility to all the suppliers and distributors of PRAN-RFL Group, reads a press release.

UCB Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri and PRAN-RFL Group Director Uzma Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the UCB Corporate Office.

UCB Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Mohammed Habibur Rahman, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, UCB Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Executive Vice President Md Sekander-E-Azam, First Vice President and Head of SME Md Mohsinur Rahman, PRAN-RFL Group Deputy Manager Farzana Rahman, Assistant Manager Md Ripon Miah, Sub-Assistant Manager Md Zakir Hussen and other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the signing event.