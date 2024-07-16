UCB PLC organises training for 160 agri-entrepreneurs from Chapainawabganj under its “Bhoroshar Notun Janala” initiative

UCB PLC organises training for 160 agri-entrepreneurs from Chapainawabganj under its “Bhoroshar Notun Janala” initiative

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In compliance with Bangladesh Bank's directives, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has taken proactive steps towards enhancing agricultural entrepreneurship through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project "Bhoroshar Notun Janala". Under the project, a skill development training program was held at the Town Club auditorium in Chapainawabganj to equip local agri-entrepreneurs with essential skills. This program was organized for 160 agricultural entrepreneurs hailing from the 5 upazilas of the district.

The skill development training program was graced by distinguished guests, including Chief Guest ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB PLC. Special Guests included Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB PLC, and Rezaul Karim Siddique, the renowned presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show "Mati O Manush" and an agricultural analyst.

Other esteemed guests who attended the event were Dr. Palash Sarker, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (Chapainawabganj); Dr. Md. Golam Mostafa, District Livestock Officer of Chapainawabganj; and Md. Mahbubur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer of Chapainawabganj. The event was presided over by Abul Hasnat, Regional Head of UCB PLC's Rajshahi zone.  

UCB PLC has been organizing such training in different districts of the country for promising agricultural entrepreneurs. The training program aims to empower agricultural entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, UCB PLC, said, "The skill development training program in Chapainawabganj marks another significant stride in UCB PLC's commitment to boosting agricultural entrepreneurship through 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' initiative. By providing essential skills to local entrepreneurs, we aim to empower them and advance agricultural sustainability, ensuring a brighter future for our nation."

It is mentionable that UCB PLC has already implemented several initiatives under its 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project for the convenience of the farmers. These include plantation of different varieties of trees, training for agri-entrepreneurs, distribution of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device, promotion of maize farming as an alternative crop to tobacco, installation of lightning arresters to protect against lightning and distribution of food production machinery in different areas (free of cost) of the country.

