UCB organizes agricultural entrepreneurship training at Dinajpur and Gaibandha

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 02:58 pm

UCB organizes agricultural entrepreneurship training at Dinajpur and Gaibandha

On Monday (28 August) a day-long agricultural entrepreneurship skills development training has been held in Faridpur at the BRAC learning center auditorium under the initiative of Agro-CSR Project 2023 'Voroshar Notun Janala' to provide support to the agriculture sector as part of social responsibility of United Commercial Bank PlC (UCB) as per direction of Bangladesh Bank. 

More than 270 agricultural entrepreneurs from 9 upazilas were present in this training, reads a press release. 

In the opening ceremony, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of United Commercial Bank PLC Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, presenter of Bangladesh Television's `Mati O Manush' Rezaul Karim Siddique, District Fisheries Officer Prashant Kumar Sarkar, District Livestock Officer Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Biswas, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department Md. Rakibul Islam, Faridpur Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Mrs Shirini Sharmin Khan, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Anwar Hossain and other officials of the bank spoke at the opening ceremony of the event.  

Speakers said, "We are working in an effort so that farmers can produce and market their desired crops by availing hassle-free banking services. That's why we named our project 'Voroshar Notun Janala'. We mainly want to instill confidence in the minds of marginal farmers. We are working towards that goal.''

On the same day, a daylong training was held at Palki Chinese Restaurant and Party Center in Rajbari with the presence of 125 agro-entrepreneurs from 5 upazilas of Rajbari district. In this training session, financial and managerial issues were discussed for the development of entrepreneurial skills. Apart from this, ways to reduce the existing 'distance' between agricultural entrepreneurs and financial institutions, and to expand the scope of humanitarian financing on easy terms and conditions for the development of advanced and prosperous agriculture are also discussed.

As per the directives of Bangladesh Bank, UCB has taken the initiative to implement the agricultural support scheme 'Voroshar Notun Janala' this year as part of its social responsibility. The aim of this project is to ensure the food security of the country, ensure better nutritional quality, and promote climate-resilient sustainable agriculture.

BESAFE Foundation is working as a partner in the implementation of this project of UCB.

 

