UCB organises skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Sirajganj

United Commercial Bank PLC organised a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Sirajganj under Agri-CSR project 2023 'Voroshar Notun Janala' today (10 August 2023) at Sirajganj Private Development Organisation.

Under the direction of the Bangladesh Bank, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as part of its social responsibility, organised this day-long training programme with 300 entrepreneurs from 9 upazilas of Sirajganj district, reads a press release.

Distinguished agronomist and president of BSAFE Foundation Dr Md Zainul Abedin, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television, Private Development Organization NDP's Executive Director MD Alauddin Khan and UCB officials spoke at the opening ceremony.

Speakers said that for the development of commercial agriculture, the skills of agricultural entrepreneurs across the country should be ensured and support should be provided on easy terms. Besides, to increase the use of modern technology in the agricultural sector, assistance should reach the doorsteps of farmers. UCB is trying to do just that through the 'Voroshar Notun Janala' project.

It is to be noted that under UCB's Agricultural Assistance Project, a strategy has been adopted to identify the right agricultural, food, and livestock entrepreneurs and provide support for the development of a total of 13,000 entrepreneurs, 25 from almost all the upazilas of the country's 64 districts.

Besides, a total of 50 selected upazilas will be developed as 'model areas' through intensive project implementation. Planting a required number of palms or other trees in model upazilas based on local demand, installation of lightning protection devices in lightning-prone areas, an extension of climate-smart/agriculture technology and use of machinery, distribution of personal safety equipment (safety glasses, pesticide-resistant clothing, etc.) among farmers, food processing, various programs are being implemented including providing assistance in the application of organic methods.

The main objective of this project is to ensure food security and improved nutritional quality in the country, as well as to expand climate-tolerant and sustainable agriculture. BESAFE Foundation is working as a partner in the implementation of this project of UCB.