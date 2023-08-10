UCB organises skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Sirajganj

Corporates

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 04:13 pm

Related News

UCB organises skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Sirajganj

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 04:13 pm
UCB organises skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Sirajganj

United Commercial Bank PLC organised a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Sirajganj under Agri-CSR project 2023 'Voroshar Notun Janala' today (10 August 2023) at Sirajganj Private Development Organisation. 

Under the direction of the Bangladesh Bank, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as part of its social responsibility, organised this day-long training programme with 300 entrepreneurs from 9 upazilas of Sirajganj district, reads a press release. 

Distinguished agronomist and president of BSAFE Foundation Dr Md Zainul Abedin, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television, Private Development Organization NDP's Executive Director MD Alauddin Khan and UCB officials spoke at the opening ceremony.

Speakers said that for the development of commercial agriculture, the skills of agricultural entrepreneurs across the country should be ensured and support should be provided on easy terms. Besides, to increase the use of modern technology in the agricultural sector, assistance should reach the doorsteps of farmers. UCB is trying to do just that through the 'Voroshar Notun Janala' project. 

It is to be noted that under UCB's Agricultural Assistance Project, a strategy has been adopted to identify the right agricultural, food, and livestock entrepreneurs and provide support for the development of a total of 13,000 entrepreneurs, 25 from almost all the upazilas of the country's 64 districts. 

Besides, a total of 50 selected upazilas will be developed as 'model areas' through intensive project implementation. Planting a required number of palms or other trees in model upazilas based on local demand, installation of lightning protection devices in lightning-prone areas, an extension of climate-smart/agriculture technology and use of machinery, distribution of personal safety equipment (safety glasses, pesticide-resistant clothing, etc.) among farmers, food processing, various programs are being implemented including providing assistance in the application of organic methods. 

The main objective of this project is to ensure food security and improved nutritional quality in the country, as well as to expand climate-tolerant and sustainable agriculture. BESAFE Foundation is working as a partner in the implementation of this project of UCB. 

 

entrepreneurs / UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

39m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil