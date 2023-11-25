UCB organises an Agricultural Entrepreneurship Training at Sandwip

A training program was held today (25 November) at the Sandwip Upazila Auditorium, under the initiative of 'Voroshar Notun Janala' to provide support to the agriculture sector as part of the social responsibility of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as per direction of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

More than 65 selective agricultural entrepreneurs were present in this training. In the opening ceremony, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mr. Samrat Khisa was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony. He said if private institutions also come forward along with the government for the welfare of farmers and agriculture, then the development of the country will be accelerated. Efforts should be made so that farmers can produce and market their desired crops by taking loans on easy terms. He thanked UCB for supporting entrepreneurs in remote areas like Sandwip.

According to the press release, Rezaul Karim Siddique, the presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manhu program and agricultural information analyst, said that the farmer should be developed as an entrepreneur. There is no substitute for entrepreneurship in the development of commercial agriculture. It is necessary to understand when to produce which crops, how to market them, and what produces the best prices. Among the private banks, UCB is the first to take the initiative to create and incentivize agricultural entrepreneurship. They named this project 'Voroshar Notun Janala''. I hope this project will be able to create confidence in marginal farmers.

Dr. Ahmed Khairul Hasan, Department of Agronomy Facalty of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agriculture University, and Head of the SME Banking Department of UCB Mohsinur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. Mohammad Alamgir, manager of the Sandwip Upazila branch, gave a welcome speech on the occasion.

In the training sessions, Ahamadul Haque, Mrinal Kanti Joarder, Umasha Umayun Moni Choudhury and Chiraranjan Sarker talked as resource person. The resource persons discussed the marketing, managerial, banking, and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises, and answered the various queries of the entrepreneurs.

A total of 15,000 agricultural entrepreneurs from around 500 Upazilas across the country will be trained under this project. Apart from this, 50 Upazilas in the country will be developed as 'model areas' for the prosperity of agriculture by providing modern machinery support to agricultural entrepreneurs.