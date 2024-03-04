UCB offers Early Enrollment Grant at London School of Economics' degree in Dhaka

The country's pioneering international education provider Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has announced an "Early Enrollment Grant" for Bangladeshi students willing to pursue Bachelor's degree under the London School of Economics (LSE), staying in Dhaka! If awarded the grant, the students will save Approx. Taka 475,000 equivalent to GBP 3,395 in three years of the programme.

Interested students are required to complete their O/AS/A/HSC levels before applying for the program. Admission seekers must apply before April 30, 2024, to be eligible for UCB's UoL-LSE EMFSS early bird offer. To apply, please visit - https://ucbbd.org/admission/university-of-london-uol-london-school-of-ec.... The program will commence in October 2024.

Those graduating under this program will receive prestigious certifications and will also rejoice the opportunity to join a convocation in London. Students graduating from BSc Accounting & Finance and BSc Finance will also be beneficiaries of exemption while pursuing professional accreditation from highly reputed platforms like The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Prof. Hew Gill, President, and Provost, UCB, said, "We believe in the merit and potential of the Bangladeshi youth; hence, we aim to make sure that quality education is more accessible to Bangladeshi students. Our Early Enrollment Grant will encourage students to pursue global standard education without any financial constraint, and then take brave steps in industries such as accountancy, consulting, risk management, investment and commercial banking, sales and trading, or investment analysis and management".

UCB is Bangladesh's first Ministry of Education-approved transnational education provider. Through exclusive partnerships with reputed institutions like the London School of Economics (LSE) from the University of London (UoL), and Monash College Australia, UCB is offering global-standard educational programs to Bangladeshi students after their O/AS/A/HSC levels. LSE is ranked 45th in the world. Please visit - https://ucbbd.org/university-of-london-lse-programs/ to learn more about the UoL-LSE program.