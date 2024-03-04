UCB offers Early Enrollment Grant at London School of Economics' degree in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
04 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:06 pm

UCB offers Early Enrollment Grant at London School of Economics' degree in Dhaka

Press Release
04 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's pioneering international education provider Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has announced an "Early Enrollment Grant" for Bangladeshi students willing to pursue Bachelor's degree under the London School of Economics (LSE), staying in Dhaka! If awarded the grant, the students will save Approx. Taka 475,000 equivalent to GBP 3,395 in three years of the programme.

Interested students are required to complete their O/AS/A/HSC levels before applying for the program. Admission seekers must apply before April 30, 2024, to be eligible for UCB's UoL-LSE EMFSS early bird offer. To apply, please visit - https://ucbbd.org/admission/university-of-london-uol-london-school-of-ec.... The program will commence in October 2024.

Those graduating under this program will receive prestigious certifications and will also rejoice the opportunity to join a convocation in London. Students graduating from BSc Accounting & Finance and BSc Finance will also be beneficiaries of exemption while pursuing professional accreditation from highly reputed platforms like The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof. Hew Gill, President, and Provost, UCB, said, "We believe in the merit and potential of the Bangladeshi youth; hence, we aim to make sure that quality education is more accessible to Bangladeshi students. Our Early Enrollment Grant will encourage students to pursue global standard education without any financial constraint, and then take brave steps in industries such as accountancy, consulting, risk management, investment and commercial banking, sales and trading, or investment analysis and management".

UCB is Bangladesh's first Ministry of Education-approved transnational education provider. Through exclusive partnerships with reputed institutions like the London School of Economics (LSE) from the University of London (UoL), and Monash College Australia, UCB is offering global-standard educational programs to Bangladeshi students after their O/AS/A/HSC levels. LSE is ranked 45th in the world. Please visit - https://ucbbd.org/university-of-london-lse-programs/ to learn more about the UoL-LSE program.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

14h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

49m | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

2h | Videos
lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

1h | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

4h | Videos