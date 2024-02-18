UCB, Mastercard collaborate to launch World Credit Card with multiple exclusive benefits

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) and Mastercard launched innovative financial products, including the highly anticipated UCB Mastercard World credit card on 15 February.

The partnership marks a momentous milestone in the banking industry, providing cardholders with an unparalleled range of benefits from travel and dining to health and lifestyle, reads a press release.

During the launch event, Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Mastercard in introducing these exciting financial products. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering premium benefits and exceptional services to our valued customers."

While highlighting the importance of collaboration in delivering superior products and services, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, said, "Mastercard remains dedicated to forging partnerships that elevate the payment experience for cardholders. Our collaboration with United Commercial Bank PLC exemplifies this commitment, and we are delighted to offer an exclusive range of benefits to cardholders in Bangladesh."

UCB Additional Managing Director ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with senior officials of both institutions were present in the event.

The UCB Mastercard World credit card is poised to redefine the standards of financial excellence, empowering cardholders to live life to the fullest while enjoying unmatched privileges and rewards.

The cornerstone of this collaboration is the introduction of the UCB Mastercard World credit card, meticulously designed to meet the various needs of modern consumers. Cardholders will enjoy exclusive privileges, including a complimentary one-night stay at a prestigious five-star hotel in Bangladesh, receive gift vouchers depending on transactions, earn 1 percent cashback on international transactions, and enjoy exclusive access to over 1,400 airport lounges globally, including complimentary entry to UCB International and Domestic Imperial Airport Lounges.

They can also embark on a culinary journey with 10 percent cash back at restaurants and enjoy buy-one-get-one offers at selected five-star hotel chains in Bangladesh, seamlessly enjoy exclusive health check-up program that will cover 16 top hospitals and diagnostic centers, and insurance coverage of up to BDT 3,00,000 for 18 critical diseases.

