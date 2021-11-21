UCB Limited wins MasterCard Excellence Award

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) received two excellence awards in the MasterCard Excellence Award 2020-2021, declared on 18 November.

They won in the category of "Online Acquiring Business" and "Domestic Debit Business".

Honourable Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP handed over the awards to Arif Quadri, acting managing director of UCB Limited.

The awards are the recognition to United Commercial Bank Limited from MasterCard as valued partners and UCB's contribution to innovation and success.