UCB Investment recognised Bangladesh’s ‘Best Investment Bank’ by Asiamoney, Euromoney, and FinanceAsia 

UCB Investment Limited, a leading investment bank in Bangladesh,has received three esteemed awards for being the "Best Investment Bank" in the country.

These accolades, presented by prominent international entities - Finance Asia, Asiamoney, and Euromoney - serve as a testament to UCB Investment's exceptional performance and commitment to excellence within just the first two years of its operation, the bank said in a press statement issued on Sunday (23 July).

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, said, "It is indeed a proud moment for me to see that our merchant bank - UCB Investment, which started its journey just two years back, now became the top investment bank in the country.

"These remarkable recognitions will serve as a testament to the team's dedication, hard work, and commitment to delivering comprehensive and exceptional services to its valued clients".

Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO of UCB Investment Limited, said, "We are immensely proud and grateful to receive these three prestigious awards.

"They not only highlight our commitment to delivering best-in-class service but also serve as a reminder of the responsibility we hold towards our clients, the industry, and the nation."

UCB Investment views these awards as a driving force to further enhance its services, embrace innovative strategies, and continually raise the bar in the investment banking sector.

To date, the company has successfully raised Tk 83.56 billion completing a large variety of transactions providing 360-degree investment banking solutions.

The investment bank remains dedicated to contributing to the growth and development of the sector while anticipating another year of remarkable achievements and positive impact.