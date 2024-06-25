UCB Investment Limited wins FinanceAsia Awards 2024 for Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh for second consecutive year

UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of United Commercial Bank PLC., has been awarded the FinanceAsia Awards 2024 for Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh, marking its second consecutive win.

The FinanceAsia Awards are renowned for recognizing superiority in the financial services industry across Asia.

This repeated victory of UCBIL not only underscores its leading position in the investment banking sector of Bangladesh but also its consistent commitment to quality and innovation in investment banking.

Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited, expressed his delight at the firm's continued success:

"This recognition for the second consecutive year reflects the consistent hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us. We will continue to strive for excellence and contribute to the growth and development of Bangladesh's financial markets."

In addition to this accolade, UCB Investment Limited has earned numerous awards from international bodies such as Euromoney, ASIAMONEY, and Asset Triple A, acknowledging its significant contributions to investment banking in Bangladesh. The company commenced operations in 2021 and received first prize in the Merchant Bank category by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for its outstanding performance in its inaugural year, further solidifying its contribution to the growth and development of the financial market.