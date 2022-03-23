UCB Investment announces subscription closure of One Bank Perpetual Bond

Corporates

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

UCB Investment announces subscription closure of One Bank Perpetual Bond

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:46 pm
UCB Investment announces subscription closure of One Bank Perpetual Bond

UCB Investment Limited, as the placement agent of the Tk400 crore One Bank Perpetual Bond, announced the bond's subscription closure on Wednesday.

The bond closing ceremony, following the success in getting all the bond units sold, was held at the headquarter of One Bank.

One Bank's Managing Director (MD) Md Monzur Mofiz, UCB Investment MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanzim Alamgir, and other senior officials from the respective organisations were present on the occasion.

UCB Investment Ltd is a fast-growing new-generation investment bank in the country that started its journey last year.

With its best-in-class team of professionals, the company, in just one year, has established footprints in every sphere of investment banking and built credibility among all the client groups including the leading banks, financial institutions, and corporate houses for raising funds most efficiently.

A press statement by the investment bank said in cases where the main arranger of a bond struggled to raise the required fund, UCB Investment stepped forward to take the challenge and successfully raised the fund in the shortest possible time.

One Bank / Perpetual Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

11h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

12h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

40m | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

40m | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

45m | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market