UCB Investment announces subscription closure of One Bank Perpetual Bond

UCB Investment Limited, as the placement agent of the Tk400 crore One Bank Perpetual Bond, announced the bond's subscription closure on Wednesday.

The bond closing ceremony, following the success in getting all the bond units sold, was held at the headquarter of One Bank.

One Bank's Managing Director (MD) Md Monzur Mofiz, UCB Investment MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanzim Alamgir, and other senior officials from the respective organisations were present on the occasion.

UCB Investment Ltd is a fast-growing new-generation investment bank in the country that started its journey last year.

With its best-in-class team of professionals, the company, in just one year, has established footprints in every sphere of investment banking and built credibility among all the client groups including the leading banks, financial institutions, and corporate houses for raising funds most efficiently.

A press statement by the investment bank said in cases where the main arranger of a bond struggled to raise the required fund, UCB Investment stepped forward to take the challenge and successfully raised the fund in the shortest possible time.