UCB Investment announces closure of One Bank perpetual bond

UCB Investment Limited announced the closure of One Bank perpetual bond worth Tk400 crore as a placement agent.

The closing ceremony of One Bank perpetual bond was held at One Bank head office on 23 March, read a press release.

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Ltd were present in the event.

Other senior officials from the respective organisations were also present on the ocassion.

UCB Investment Ltd, one of the leading and fastest-growing investment banks in the country started its journey last year. With its best-in-class team of professionals, the company just in one year has established footprints in every sphere of investment banking and built the credibility among all the leading banks, FIs, and stakeholders of the industry for raising funds in the most efficient manner.

As the arranger was struggling to raise the required fund, UCB Investment Limited stepped forward to take the challenge and successfully raised the fund in the shortest possible time.