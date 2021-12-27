UCB Investement Ltd becomes lead issue manager of SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond

UCB Investment Ltd has become the lead issue manager and arranger of SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond.

Debut Trading and Ring Bell Ceremony of SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond was held on 26 December, 2021 at DSE Tower where UCB Investment Ltd was the lead issue manager and arranger, reads a press release.

M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, FCA, FCMA, chief operating officer, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Md Abul Bashar, EVP & company secretary, Shahjalal Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. & Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO, UCB Investment Limited were present in the trading inaugural ceremony. Other senior officials from DSE, SJIBL and UCBIL were also present in the mentioned auspicious event.