UCB inaugurates two new branches

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has recently opened two new branches in Mainamati and Basurhat, respectively, with a view to providing top-notch banking services to the residents of these areas.

These two new branches are located in Mainamati, Cumilla (230th branch, Mainamati Sena Market, Mainamati Cantonment, Union: Mainamati, Mouza: Lalmai, District: Cumilla) and Basurhat, Noakhali (231st branch, 1st Floor of Building "Haji & Sons", Road No: 045, Abdul Halim Sarak, Basurhat, Noakhali). Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, inaugurated both the branches as the chief guest.

Officials of UCB's local dignitaries and business leaders, including Obaidur Rahman FCA, Chairman of the Audit Committee of UCB, were also present at this event.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, said, "So many people in the country are still out of formal banking services. We aim to bring more people under banking services, expediting the process of digital inclusion. Through these two new branches, UCB will be providing the most advanced banking services to the people living in this region."

It is mentionable that United Commercial Bank PLC, one of the leading private commercial banks of the country established in 1983, has been expanding its branch network system across the country to ensure best banking services for its customers.