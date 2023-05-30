UCB inaugurates training for SME entrepreneurs

30 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
UCB inaugurates training for SME entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC has inaugurated the second batch of a month long intensive training program for new entrepreneurs of SME Segment in Dinajpur under Entrepreneurship Development Program of SEIP Project with the support of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

This capacity building programme has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of new SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development in the country. UCB will extend credit facility to eligible newly trained entrepreneurs for their business development, said a press release.

Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director, BB and Syed Faridul Islam, additional managing director & CRO, UCB jointly inaugurated the programme.

Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, joint director, SMESPD, BB, Md. Mohsinur Rahman, senior vice president & head of SME, UCB, Md. Mamun Rashid, head of Dinajpur Branch, UCB and other senior officials of both organisations were also present.

