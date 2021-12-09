UCB inaugurates new Taqwa branch in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:45 pm

Related News

UCB inaugurates new Taqwa branch in Dhaka

The branch, situated at Gulshan 1, will provide complete Islamic Banking service and product

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:45 pm
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, is inaugurating the 213th ‘UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking’ branch of United Commercial Bank Limited as Chief Guest along with Special Guest Arif Quadri, acting managing director of UCB, eminent business personalities, senior officials and other distinguished guests. Photo: PR
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, is inaugurating the 213th ‘UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking’ branch of United Commercial Bank Limited as Chief Guest along with Special Guest Arif Quadri, acting managing director of UCB, eminent business personalities, senior officials and other distinguished guests. Photo: PR

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has inaugurated its 213th "UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking" branch on Thursday (9 December, 2021) in the capital.

The branch, situated at Gulshan 1, will provide complete Islamic Banking service and product.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Arif Quadri, acting managing director, UCB was present at the event as Special Guest.

The chief guest of the event said, Islamic Banking system has huge demand in relation with the socio-economic values of country. Accordingly, UCB has incorporated Islamic banking Taqwa to serve people. 

Moreover, the special guest stated that UCB Taqwa would provide modern, safe and complete Islamic banking service. 

Among others, Additional Managing Directors Syed Faridul Islam, Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Abul Alam Ferdous; Deputy Managing Directors N Mustafa Tarek, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, ATM Tahmiduzzaman; eminent business personalities, senior officials and other distinguished were present at the event. 

UCB / United Commercial Bank / Islamic banking / New Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

5h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

3h | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

22h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

1d | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study