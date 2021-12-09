UCB inaugurates new Taqwa branch in Dhaka

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, is inaugurating the 213th ‘UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking’ branch of United Commercial Bank Limited as Chief Guest along with Special Guest Arif Quadri, acting managing director of UCB, eminent business personalities, senior officials and other distinguished guests. Photo: PR

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has inaugurated its 213th "UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking" branch on Thursday (9 December, 2021) in the capital.

The branch, situated at Gulshan 1, will provide complete Islamic Banking service and product.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Arif Quadri, acting managing director, UCB was present at the event as Special Guest.

The chief guest of the event said, Islamic Banking system has huge demand in relation with the socio-economic values of country. Accordingly, UCB has incorporated Islamic banking Taqwa to serve people.

Moreover, the special guest stated that UCB Taqwa would provide modern, safe and complete Islamic banking service.

Among others, Additional Managing Directors Syed Faridul Islam, Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Abul Alam Ferdous; Deputy Managing Directors N Mustafa Tarek, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, ATM Tahmiduzzaman; eminent business personalities, senior officials and other distinguished were present at the event.