UCB inaugurates new branch at Indurhat

Arif Quadri, managing director, United Commercial bank Limited is inaugurating the 214th Indurhat Branch of United Commercial Bank Limited as Chief Guest along with Additional Managing Director of UCB Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman and other officials of the bank. Photo: PR

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) inaugurated its 214th branch at Indurhat on Sunday (26 December).

Managing Director of UCB, Arif Quadri, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quadri said "UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more."

Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other officials of the bank were present at the event.