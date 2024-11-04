UCB inaugurates branch at Tekerhat

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated its 229th branch in Tekerhat, promising top-notch banking services.

UCB's Managing Director and CEO, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, inaugurated the branch in a gathering organised at the bank's premises.

UCB officials, local dignitaries, and business leaders, including Md Shazzad Hossoin, UCB's vice-chairman, were also present at this event.

"UCB has taken time-befitting initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy and customer-friendly by considering customer needs and the changing realities. Apart from banking services, UCB is implementing welfare programs in agriculture, education and health sector as part of our corporate social responsibility. Environment-friendly green banking is also our priority", said Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, while inviting all to avail of banking services from UCB's Tekerhat branch (Khorshed Halder Bhavan, Purbasharmongal, Tekerhat Residential Road, Municipality: Rajoir, Post: Rajoir, Madaripur).

It is noteworthy that United Commercial Bank PLC, established in 1983, is one of the leading private commercial banks in the country. Through a wide branch network system across the country, it has ensured the best service for its customers.