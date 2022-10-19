UCB inaugurates 222nd branch in Sadarpur 

The 222nd branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated at Sadarpur of Faridpur on 19 October.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS and Executive Vice President and head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division Abul Kalam Azad along with other officials of the bank were present at the event.

The managing director stated, "UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more."

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.



