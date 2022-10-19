UCB inaugurates 222nd branch in Sadarpur 

Corporates

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

UCB inaugurates 222nd branch in Sadarpur 

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:42 pm
UCB inaugurates 222nd branch in Sadarpur 

The 222nd branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated at Sadarpur of Faridpur on 19 October. 

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS and Executive Vice President and head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division Abul Kalam Azad along with other officials of the bank were present at the event. 

The managing director stated, "UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more."     

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983. 

 
 

UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

7h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

6h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

7h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

10h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

10h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

10h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays