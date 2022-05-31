UCB inaugurates 216th branch at Jamalpur   

The 216th branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated on 31 May in Jamalpur.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Among others, UCB Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Senior Executive Vice President and head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division Javed Iqbal were present at the event.

Managing Director Arif Quadri said, "UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more."

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.





