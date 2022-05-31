UCB inaugurates 216th branch at Jamalpur   

Corporates

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

UCB inaugurates 216th branch at Jamalpur   

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:54 pm
UCB inaugurates 216th branch at Jamalpur   

The 216th branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated on 31 May in Jamalpur. 

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.  

Among others, UCB Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Senior Executive Vice President and head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division Javed Iqbal were present at the event. 

Managing Director Arif Quadri said, "UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more."   

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983. 
    

 
 

UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

5h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

5h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

8h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

19m | Videos
BBC is changing itself

BBC is changing itself

1h | Videos
Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

5h | Videos
Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products