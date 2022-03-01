UCB implements Robotic Process Automation 

United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) launched the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technology of 4th Industrial Revolution.

Mr Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB formally announced the implementation of RPA on 1 March, read a press release.

Additional Managing Director Syed Faridul Islam, Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Additional Managing Director Abul Alam Ferdous, Deputy Managing Director N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Habibur Rahman and Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS along with other senior officials were present at the event.

RPA has been implemented complementing the overall digital transformation journey of the bank in alignment to the slogan of "Digital Bangladesh" and guidelines of Bangladesh Bank. UCB considers that a customer centric digital service would necessitate to have a faster, reliable and consistent processing at the backend for ensuring delightful customer services at all times.

UCB has implemented RPA in partnership with UiPath, a global leader in this domain with implementation partners Genex Infosys Limited from Bangladesh and Feat System Limited from India.