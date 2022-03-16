UCB hosts Audit and ICC conference 2022

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has conducted its Audit and ICC Conference 2022 on Monday (14 March) at a local hotel in Dhaka.

The conference was conducted with the goal to create a culture of compliance and mitigating financial risk, reads a press release.

Chairman of UCB's Audit Committee Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Independent Director of UCB Dr Aparup Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri, Deputy Managing Director and Head of ICCD of UCB Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS along with other officials of Audit division and ICCD of UCB were present at the conference.