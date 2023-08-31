UCB holds training for agri entrepreneurs at Jhalakathi and Barishal

Creating and promoting agricultural entrepreneurs is now very important for overall economic development and food security. United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) organized a day-long skill development training at Charuivati Convention Center in Jhalkathi district on August 30, 2023 with a view to contributing to the country's agriculture sector under its Agro CSR Project-2023. About 120 entrepreneurs from 4 upazilas of Jhalakathi district were present in this program.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manhus program and Agriculture Information Analyst, Md Monirul Islam, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension, Ripon Kanti Ghosh, District Fisheries Officer, Dr Md Bakhtiar Uddin, District Livestock Officer spoke at the opening ceremony.

The speakers focused on how entrepreneurs can make their enterprises more profitable as well as contribute more to society. Abul Kalam Azad, Head of Band Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division, Md Mohsinur Rahman, Head of SME Banking and Ujjal Sheikh, Jhalkathi Branch Manager were also present at the event.

On the same day, a similar type of skill development training was held for 300 agricultural entrepreneurs from 10 upazilas of the district at the Barisal Club auditorium. Shwakatul Alam, Executive Director (Current Charge), Bangladesh Bank, Barisal Office graced the program as chief guest.

Alam appreciated the initiatives taken by UCB and discussed the role of Bangladesh Bank in agriculture financing. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manhus program and Agriculture Information Analyst, Saikat Guho Piklu, Chairman, Mahilara Union Parishad, Gournadi, Md. Mohsinur Rahman, Head of SME, UCB, Md. Muradul Hasan, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture Extension, Md Nurul Alam, District Livestock Officer, Dr Bimal Chandra Das, Upazila Fisheries Officer, Ilish, Saiful Islam, UCB's Barisal Branch Manager also spoke at the event.

In both the training sessions in Jhalakhati and Barisal, the resource persons discussed marketing, managerial, banking and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises, and answered to various queries of the entrepreneurs.

It is to be noted that, under UCB's agricultural support project Voroshar Notun Janala, UCB is holding agricultural entrepreneurship training in all the districts of the country. In addition, UCB is working intensively with the selected 60 entrepreneurs from 50 Model upazilas across the country to promote climate-friendly crop production, agricultural mechanization, food preservation and processing etc. The main objective of this project is to ensure food security and improved nutritional quality in the country, as well as to expand climate-tolerant and sustainable agriculture.

BESAFE Foundation is working as a partner in the implementation of this project of UCB.