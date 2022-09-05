UCB holds ‘Suborno Nagorik Award 2022’

UCB holds ‘Suborno Nagorik Award 2022’

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UCB 'Suborno Nagorik Award 2022' was organised at the Daffodil Education Conference hall on Monday (4 September) to honour successful disabled men and women, sportspersons, their parents and employers in the society.

United Commercial Bank Limited is the main sponsor of the programme, said a press release.  

The event was attended by ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, deputy managing director of UCB; Abul Kalam Azad, EVP and head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division, UCB;  Asif Iqbal Chowdhury, founder of Suborno Nagorik Foundation; Dr Md Sabur Khan, founder, Daffodil International University;  Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice president, FBCCI;  Syed Ashfaqul Haque, executive editor, The Daily Star and various dignitaries.

The Daily Star was associated with the event as media partner and Daffodil International University as strategic IT partner.    

