UCB holds skills development training in Jashore

A day-long agricultural entrepreneurship skills development training was held on Sunday( 8 October) in the Jashore district at the Municipality community center. It was an initiative of Agro-CSR Project 2023 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' to provide support to the agriculture sector as part of the social responsibility of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) as per the direction of Bangladesh Bank.

More than 250 agricultural entrepreneurs from 8 Upazilas of Jashore district were present in this training, reads a press release.

In the opening ceremony, the chief guest, deputy managing director, and company secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS said that agriculture is the main pillar of our economy.

The agriculture sector's contribution to GDP is 14.23 percent. 40 percent of the total labour force is still dependent on agriculture. Agriculture is also the main source of food, nutrition, and industrial raw materials. Agriculture is inextricably linked with poverty alleviation, employment, and export trade.

The business, social, and economic activities of the country are being conducted around agriculture. We want to play a role in the development of commercial agriculture. For this, I want to stand by the agricultural entrepreneurs. We are working in an effort so that farmers can produce and market their desired crops by taking loans on easy terms. That's why we named our project 'Bhorosar Notun Janala'.

Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati o Manush program and agriculture information analyst, Manjurul Haque, Deputy Director, Directorate of Agricultural Extension, Rashedul Haq, District Livestock Officer, Abul Kalam Azad, Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division, Md. Mohosinur Rahman, Head of the SME Banking Division, and regional head of UCB Molla Masud Parvez also spoke at the opening ceremony. Branch manager of UCB Md. Abdul Kader gave a welcome speech.

On the same day, skill development training was held with about 130 agricultural entrepreneurs from 3 Upazilas of the district in the Shekh Regency guest House in Narail district. Along with the Bank officials Dipak Kumar Roy, Deputy Director, District Agriculture Extension Directorate, Dr. Siddiqur Rahman, District life stock officer, and HM Badruzzaman, District Fisheries Officer spoke on the event. In the training, the methodology for disbursing agricultural credit and providing agricultural incentive assistance on easy terms was discussed.

It is to be noted that training is being organized with selected agricultural entrepreneurs in 64 districts of the country under the project called 'Bhorosar Notun Janala'. This training has already been conducted in 36 districts. In these trainings, the methods of disbursing agricultural loans with easy terms and providing agricultural incentive assistance were explored in detail. Apart from this, ways of expanding the scope of humanitarian financing on easy terms and conditions for the development of better and prosperous agriculture are also discussed.