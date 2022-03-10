UCB holds Rajshahi and Rangpur zone business review meeting

Managing Director &amp; CEO of UCB Arif Quadri along with Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS and other senior officials at the Rajshahi and Rangpur zone business review meeting. Photo: Courtesy
A business review meeting of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) consisting of the managers of Rajshahi and Rangpur zone was held on 9 March at Rajshahi.    

The business review meeting was presided over by Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB, reads a press release.   

Among others Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS along with other senior officials and different managers of UCB were also present at the meeting.      

Reviewing the bank's performance was the main agenda of the meeting. Alongside, evaluation of bank's existing strategic policy for catering to the future tactical work, plan to expand the quality of client service and product diversity was also the issue of the meeting.

Everyone participating at the meeting expressed their valuable opinion on the continuation and acceleration of the success of UCB.     

