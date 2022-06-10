UCB holds 39th annual general meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 06:08 pm

UCB holds 39th annual general meeting

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 06:08 pm
United Commercial Bank Limited holds its 39th Annual General Meeting through digital platform. Photo: Courtesy
United Commercial Bank Limited holds its 39th Annual General Meeting through digital platform. Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has held its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday (9 June).

The meeting was presided by Bazal Ahmed, vice-chairman of the bank on digital platform.               

In the AGM, shareholders have approved 10% stock dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021, reads a press release.

The chairman of the meeting in his speech to shareholders said that UCB will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and communities on the whole. 

Among others Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Independent Director & Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Risk Management Committee Chairman MA Sabur, Directors Hajee Yunus Ahmed, Hajee MA Kalam, Nurul Islam Chowdhury, Asifuzzaman Chowdhury, Roxana Zaman, Bashir Ahmed, Afroza Zaman, Syed Kamruzzaman, Muhammed Shah Alam, Prof Dr Md Jonaid Shafiq, Kanak Kanti Sen, Md Aksed Ali Sarker, and Independent Director Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman virtually attended the AGM.   

Moreover, Managing Director & CEO of UCB, Arif Quadri and Chief Financial Officer Faruk Ahammad were also present at the AGM.             

Arif Quadri said that UCB developed a balanced and sustainable business model against all obstacles through organic growth.   

The programme was conducted by Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the Bank ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS.     

Being a leading first-generation private sector bank incepted in 1983, UCB is now well-poised and a praiseworthy name in the banking arena.   

